Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Decision Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Decision Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 52,225 shares of the company's stock worth $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 115,949 shares of the company's stock worth $106,973,000 after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

LLY opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,042.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,022.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title

Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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