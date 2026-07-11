Corning Incorporated $GLW Holdings Decreased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,909 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.54.

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Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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