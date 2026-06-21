Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Corning were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Up 0.2%

GLW stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average is $137.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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