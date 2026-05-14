Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,928 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Corning by 141.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 4.3%

Corning stock opened at $206.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here