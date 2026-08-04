Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Up 6.1%

Corning stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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