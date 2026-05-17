Corning Incorporated $GLW Stake Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,531 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 25,638 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 4.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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