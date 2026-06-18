Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC cut its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Corpay accounts for 2.8% of Incline Global Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Incline Global Management LLC's holdings in Corpay were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Corpay by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 2.0%

CPAY stock opened at $353.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $367.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

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