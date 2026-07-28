Corpay, Inc $CPAY Stock Position Raised by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,180 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Corpay makes up about 5.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Corpay worth $154,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $380.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.28. Corpay, Inc has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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