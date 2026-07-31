Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,758 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Corteva were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,713,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,679,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock worth $155,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Corteva Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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