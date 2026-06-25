Corundum Group Inc. Sells 7,859 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.6% of Corundum Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.27.

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Linde Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $515.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $525.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $507.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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