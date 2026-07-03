CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 1,367.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,918 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,667 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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