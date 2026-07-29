CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,224 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 467,225 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 3.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $44,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 727.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 860.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. CoStar Group Q2 earnings beat estimates

CoStar reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, above the $0.28-$0.29 consensus range and up from $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $925 million, while net income increased sharply and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. CoStar Group Q2 2026 results

Management characterized the quarter as a profitability inflection, supported by strong revenue growth, higher margins and $69 million in net new bookings, up 3% from the first quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook topped expectations: CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

CoStar raised or reiterated 2026 EPS guidance at $1.32-$1.39, above the $1.29 analyst consensus, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results.

Some of the recent strength preceded the earnings release, reflecting investor anticipation, bargain hunting after a steep pullback and reported insider purchases. These factors may have supported sentiment but are less concrete than operating results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed: CoStar forecast third-quarter EPS of $0.31-$0.34 versus the $0.36 consensus, and revenue of $935-$945 million versus expectations of approximately $970 million. Full-year revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.8 billion also came in at or below consensus, potentially limiting the stock’s upside.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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