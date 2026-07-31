CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724,152 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 250,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.89% of CoStar Group worth $311,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair cut CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.61.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.81 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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