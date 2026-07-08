Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Downshift Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 95.1% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer's stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $947.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $420.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here