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Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Increased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Faithward Advisors LLC increased its Costco stake by 143.2% in the first quarter, buying 2,441 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 4,146 shares worth about $4.13 million.
  • Costco continues to attract broad institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 68.48% of the company’s stock.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on Costco despite a recent earnings miss by one cent on EPS; analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $1,061.45.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $960.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $997.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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