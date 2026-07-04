Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 395.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,349 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.58 and a beta of 1.18. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,130. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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