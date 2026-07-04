Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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