Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 43,097 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock valued at $444,969,514. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $406.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $314.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 274.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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