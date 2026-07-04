Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Genpact Limited $G

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,021 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $307,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,643 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $224,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,484 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,864,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,010,764 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $234,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $641,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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