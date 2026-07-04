Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,066 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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