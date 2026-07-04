Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 43,867 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,995 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.71% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.2%

AMN stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $114,368.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

See Also

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