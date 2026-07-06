Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 245,212 Shares of Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 245,212 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Herbalife were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 236.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company's stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

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Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,624 shares in the company, valued at $494,424. This represents a 78.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Troy Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,577.92. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 191,296 shares of company stock worth $2,551,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Herbalife from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Herbalife Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Herbalife Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

Further Reading

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