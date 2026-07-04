Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONDS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 185.25 and a beta of 2.69. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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