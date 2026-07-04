Counterweight Ventures LLC Invests $1.75 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:KO opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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