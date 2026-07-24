Coupang, Inc. $CPNG is Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 7.4% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coupang worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,547,637 shares of the company's stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 951,812 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 126,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,327,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coupang by 10,004.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 988,722 shares of the company's stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 978,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coupang by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 318,971 shares of the company's stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Coupang from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

About Coupang

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea's leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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