Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

CPC Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CPC Advisors LLC cut its Meta Platforms stake by 73.8% in the first quarter, selling 9,907 shares and ending with 3,516 shares valued at about $2.01 million.
  • Meta continues to attract both support and scrutiny: investors are highlighting it as a potential long-term AI winner, while new products like $299 AI smart glasses and an AI companion app could help broaden its growth opportunities.
  • The company faces growing regulatory pressure in both Europe and the U.S. over child safety and AI security reviews, even as analysts remain broadly upbeat with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $840.60.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

CPC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.1% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 456 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,176 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,190 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ META opened at $557.83 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $617.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total transaction of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,014,978.24. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
VWAV: An Under-the-Radar Defense Play
VWAV: An Under-the-Radar Defense Play
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You‘ll Regret Owning)
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Instead of SpaceX (And 2 You'll Regret Owning)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines