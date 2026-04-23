CPC Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Heico Corporation $HEI

CPC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Heico were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 45.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,704 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $248,476,000 after acquiring an additional 241,559 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Heico by 263.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,469 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heico by 136.0% in the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at about $8,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company's stock.

Heico Trading Down 2.8%

Heico stock opened at $268.41 on Thursday. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $241.47 and a 52 week high of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.46.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.38%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Heico's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heico from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Heico from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heico

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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