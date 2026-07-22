Crane $CR Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 497.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 75,482 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Crane worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Crane by 289,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,448,773,000 after buying an additional 7,852,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,283 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Key Headlines Impacting Crane

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane (CR) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish analyst view on the company. Crane upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to strong-buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane (CR) to , reinforcing a bullish analyst view on the company. Positive Sentiment: Crane’s recent earnings report was solid, with the company beating consensus on both EPS and revenue and raising FY2026 guidance, which may continue to support the stock over time.

Crane’s recent earnings report was solid, with the company beating consensus on both and and raising FY2026 guidance, which may continue to support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: News items about crane accidents and collapses appear unrelated to Crane Company (CR) and are unlikely to affect the stock.

News items about crane accidents and collapses appear unrelated to and are unlikely to affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: General analyst commentary from other sources also points to renewed attention on Crane, but no additional material company-specific developments were reported.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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