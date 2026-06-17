Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $126.60 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,071 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $126,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

KO stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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