Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $30.69 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,017.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $958.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,000.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Article Title

Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Article Title

The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage noted that the ruling could raise scrutiny around Medicaid rebates and dividend implications, adding a modest overhang even as the core business remains strong. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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