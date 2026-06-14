Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Holdings Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,240 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $12,017,852.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,162,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,894,960.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,884 shares of company stock worth $59,014,018. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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