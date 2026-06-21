Creek Drive Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. ARS Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Creek Drive Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creek Drive Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of ARS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 3,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $33,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $909,100. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,760. The trade was a 67.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.94. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 200.00%. Analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Zacks Research raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.60.

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ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY - Free Report).

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