Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,839 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 230.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Iron Mountain

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $616,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,890,823.97. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Featured Stories

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