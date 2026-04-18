Crh Plc $CRH Shares Bought by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,274 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for 0.7% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in CRH were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CRH by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Trading Up 2.5%

CRH stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

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