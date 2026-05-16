Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,391 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,391 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $33,000.

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More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years.

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, pointing to expectations for continued profit growth over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook.

The firm’s FY2026 estimate now matches the Street consensus at $5.57 per share, reinforcing confidence in the company’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up.

Longer-term FY2028 EPS was also nudged higher to $6.11, which may help support valuation if operating trends hold up. Neutral Sentiment: One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook.

One update trimmed Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 estimates slightly, though the changes were small and do not materially change the broader outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts also presented at the 21st Annual Global Farm to Market Conference, but no major new operating guidance or strategic announcement was highlighted in the transcript headline. Article Title

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $85.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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