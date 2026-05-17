Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE OSK opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.38.

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Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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