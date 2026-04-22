Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $76,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.8%

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.56.

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About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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