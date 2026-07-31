Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Trending Headlines about Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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