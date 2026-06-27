Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 911 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $817.22 and its 200-day moving average is $524.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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