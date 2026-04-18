Crystal Rock Capital Management Makes New $798,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.55. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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