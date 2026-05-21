Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,784 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $701,105.15. Following the sale, the director owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,729,709.17. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,635,461 shares of company stock valued at $288,735,776. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $287.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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