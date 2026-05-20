Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $262.86 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $154.65 and a 12 month high of $263.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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