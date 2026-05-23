Csenge Advisory Group Sells 5,186 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Republic Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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