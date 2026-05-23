CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,697 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 99,757 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in CSX were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in CSX by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 425,395 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 45,116 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in CSX by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 71,918 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

See Also

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