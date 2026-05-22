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CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
CubeSmart logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Diamond Hill Capital Management boosted its CubeSmart stake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 129,332 shares and bringing its total holding to 1,943,109 shares worth about $70 million.
  • CubeSmart reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.36 EPS versus the $0.34 estimate and revenue of $281.93 million, while also issuing FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.520-2.600.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, implying a 5.3% annualized yield, though the payout ratio remains elevated at 149.30%.
  • Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 129,332 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of CubeSmart worth $70,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,340,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,162,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,364,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 914,884 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,339,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 120,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,519,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.17 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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