CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.11. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart's payout ratio is 149.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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