Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,628 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $228.01 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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