Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 530,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.65 and a 200-day moving average of $417.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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