Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,567 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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