Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,279 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $12,294,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 target price on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

More Dollar General News

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About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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